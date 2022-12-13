Train failures and fleet problems cause serious delays on Metro
There are major delays on the Metro this morning due to a combination of cold weather and fleet problems.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 7:54am
The service Tweeted today, Tuesday, December 13, that there are delays of up to 25 minutes across the entire system.
The problems have been caused by a combination of the freezing temperatures and the cancellation of three trains due to a lack of fleet availability.
Metro has apologised to customers. A service statement said: “Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause this morning.”