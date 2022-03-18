Tyne and Wear Metro to provide free onward travel for Ukrainians on arrival in the UK

Refugees fleeing the conflict in the Ukraine will be entitled to a free one-way journey from the point of arrival in Britain in order to reach their accommodation, from Sunday, 20 March.

The aim is to provide help to Ukrainians when they arrive in the UK, with the offer in place for an initial three-month period, then subject to review.

A Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing arrival into the country within the last 48 hours will be needed to benefit from the scheme.

The scheme is part of a national effort to support Ukraine

Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, Cllr Martin Gannon, said: “I very much welcome this new scheme, which will be of great assistance to the many thousands of Ukrainian people who have been forced to flee their country due to the Russian invasion.

“This offer will entitle the refugees to a free journey on Metro, should they need it, on arrival at Newcastle Airport in order to reach their onward place of accommodation. We want to do all that we can to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

“North East England has a proud track record of coming to the aid of refugees and this will continue in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, which has displaced millions of people.”

