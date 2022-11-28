Train operator Nexus have announced the Tyne and Wear Metro timetables for the upcoming Christmas and New Year period.

The service changes are set to begin on Christmas Eve and, although the majority of days will see regular weekday service, some exceptions will be in place up until Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking for live updates throughout the period should head to the Metro’s Twitter account where support is available throughout the system’s running times.

Tyne and Wear Metro: When are trains running over Christmas and New Year across the North East?

When is the Tyne and Wear Metro running over Christmas?

Christmas Eve will see a standard Saturday service continue until around 6pm – with times varying between stations – before an hourly service throughout the system. The only exception to this hourly system is with trains between Pelaw and South Gosforth, which will see a new train every 30 minutes until the end of the day, for those looking to pick up some last minute Christmas shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No services will run throughout Christmas Day, while Boxing Day will see a weekday service without the additional peak services. Full timetables with train times across Boxing Day are set to be announced by Nexus soon.

When is the Tyne and Wear Metro running between Christmas and New Year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank holiday following Boxing Day on Tuesday, December 27 will see a full weekday service in place with additional peak services excluded.

From Wednesday, December 28 until Friday, December 30 services will run as usual for weekdays with no adjustments being made across the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Tyne and Wear Metro running over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Eve will see the whole metro system run a Saturday service, until around 10pm, when a 30 minute service will run until the end of the service. A 15 minute service will also run between Pelaw and South Gosforth, to help North East residents get across Newcastle to celebrate the beginning of 2023 with their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad