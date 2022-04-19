Passengers travelling between Monument and South Shields or South Hylton were warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to a police incident on Monday (April 18) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Metro operator Nexus said officers were called to Monument Metro station in Newcastle at 2.30pm after an “incident of disorder” on a train.

A group of six men had been throwing bottles while on the Metro, and were removed from the train by police.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At around 2.30pm yesterday, police were contacted by staff at Nexus, who reported a group of around six men had been throwing bottles while on the Metro.

“The train was stopped at Monument and officers attended and spoke to the men, who were then escorted to Gateshead Stadium.”

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Police were called to attend an incident of disorder at Monument Metro station which resulted in delays to services heading towards Sunderland and South Shields.

"Once the offenders had been removed from the train by the police the services were able to resume.

"Anyone who gets caught causing trouble on Metro faces prosecution. Law abiding customers and our own staff should not have to put up with issues like this.

"This incident was dealt with swiftly and we will support the police with CCTV images as required."