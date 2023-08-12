Following days of disruption over the last few months, rail workers are continuing industrial action this summer with strikes over a series of days throughout the coming days and weeks announced by the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

When are rail workers striking this summer?

Strikes are ongoing for train drivers at the moment, although this industrial action will not stop train services completely. ASLEF members voted to take action in the form of banning overtime. This was initially expected to come to an end on Saturday, August 5 but has been extended for another week.

UK Summer train strikes: When is industrial action taking place? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This means some services across the country, including those in and out of Newcastle Central Station, may get cancelled or delayed at short notice.

Results of a new ballot were announced by the RMT union this week and additional dates have been announced since the overtime ban came into effect.

The new strike dates, announced on Friday, August 11, will run on Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2.

The RMT strikes will impact:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Why are workers striking?