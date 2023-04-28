Following days of disruption over the last few months, rail workers are heading back to the picket line in May with strikes over a series of days throughout the month announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef).

When are train workers going on strike in May?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASLEF, the train driver’s union, will be taking strike action on Friday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 31 in addition to Saturday, June 2023.

UK train strikes: Will the latest industrial action impact the Tyne and Wear Metro? (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the RMT have also announced strike action after a breakdown in negotiations. Their single day of action will be on Saturday, May 13.

Will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike previous industrial action, none of the confirmed upcoming strikes will impact the Tyne and Wear Metro.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “Tyne and Wear Metro employees are not taking industrial action and there will not be an impact on Metro services anywhere on our network during the latest round of rail strikes.

“The line between Pelaw and South Hylton is owned and managed by Network Rail, but they have settled their industrial dispute, which means no suspension of on rail services on the Sunderland line.”

Why are rail workers striking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their statement announcing the additional days of strikes ASLEF explained that this is an extension of the dispute which has been going on for over a year.

The RMT have also agreed a day of action after rejecting the latest offer from the Rail Delivery Group.