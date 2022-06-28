After confirming that the “cars have been cleared from the crossing”, Nexus have posted an updated statement on social media which said: “The Service has now resumed and trains are running between Brockley Whins and Sunderland in both directions but are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes system wide. “This was due to a road traffic accident in the East Boldon area. Please leave extra time for your journey.”

The delays were reportedly due to an accident at a level crossing which prevented services between Sunderland and South Tyneside from running.

Part of the rail tracks are used by Northern Rail who also reported disruption to their services.

There was major disruption to Nexus Metro and Northern Trains services due to a reported road traffic incident on a level crossing.

A statement posted in their social media site said: “Due to a road accident at a level crossing between Sunderland and Newcastle all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

National Rail also posted: “A road accident at a level crossing between Newcastle and Sunderland is causing disruption to journeys between these stations. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or diverted via Darlington.”

Nexus first alerted travellers to potential disruption by announcing there would be no services between Pelaw, Brockley Whins and Sunderland due to a “police incident”, before later confirming there were delays “system wide caused by a road traffic accident”.