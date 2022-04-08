Watch as driving instructors gather to mark 'end of an era' with the closure of South Tyneside driving test centre

But as the centre, in Jarrow's Bede Industrial Estate, prepared for its last day in business today (Friday, April 8), ahead of its official closing date on Sunday (April 10), driving instructors hit by the change have said they will keep pushing for it to be reinstated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final driving test leaves the DVSA-South Tyneside Driving Test Centre.

"Some of the examiners have been there for over 20 years – it will be the end of an era,” said Vikki Holt, one of the organisers of the campaign to keep the centre open.

"The test centre has been the location of a lot of life-changing memories for people and we didn’t want it to just slip quietly into the night.

"We’re still fighting and just because the closure has to happen, there’s no reason for it to stay closed.”

Final driving test protest at the DVSA-South Tyneside Driving Test Centre with organiser Vikki Holt

The move also prompted anger from senior members of South Tyeside Council and Jarrow MP Kate Osborne, warning it could leave some learner drivers struggling to access lessons.

A DVSA spokesperson said: “We have made the decision to close the South Shields driving test centre, as there are other nearby centres where the same services can be relocated.

“We understand this change may cause an inconvenience for some, but we have worked hard to ensure that there is no change in the number of tests provided to local candidates, and no tests were lost as a result of the closure.

Final driving test protest at the DVSA-South Tyneside Driving Test Centre.

“It is vital that learners are prepared to drive safely on all types of road before taking their test, rather than simply learning driving test centre routes.”