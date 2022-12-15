Go North East and Stagecoach have begun to announce their schedules across Christmas and New Year, with many services being restricted across the final two weeks of the year.

Whether residents and travellers are seeing family, doing some last-minute Christmas shopping or heading to one of the many festive events across the region, the two travel companies are looking to keep Tyne and Wear and beyond running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Go North East buses running across Tyne and Wear during Christmas and New Year?

When are Go North East and Stagecoach buses running over Christmas and New Year across Tyne and Wear?

Go North East buses will run to normal times until Friday, December 23, with service changes starting on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, December 24, buses will run to a regular Saturday timetable but final services will start at around 6pm.

No services will run on Christmas day and a series of changes will be made to Boxing Day services where only select services will be running, and these will be running to special timetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go North East has promised the 2/2A, 4, 6, 10/10A, 21, 26, 35/35A, 47, 49/49A, 51/52, 53, 56, 60, 97, X1 and X66 will all be running with timetables available through the group’s website.

Buses will run to Sunday timetables on Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday timetables are expected from Wednesday, December 28, until New Year’s Eve, when final services will run between 6pm and 7pm.

No buses will run on New Year’s Day and regular schedules return on Tuesday, January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Stagecoach buses running across Tyne and Wear during Christmas and New Year?

Much like Go North East services, Stagecoach buses will run to regular schedules until Christmas Eve when last buses will start their runs at around 6pm ahead of a day of no buses on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skeleton services will run across the region on Boxing Day between 10am and 6pm. Services set to run are 3, 4, 10/11, 13, 16, 20, 23 and E2, E6.