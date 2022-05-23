Transport chiefs say the £100 million will also increase metro frequency to one every 10 minutes outside central areas and improve reliability, as well as allow quicker recovery from major disruptions.

It is hoped the project will also unlock the door to expanding the Metro system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport chiefs say the Metro Flow programme will bring a number of benefits to the North East

Work has now started on the installation of the new overhead lines which will power the network on the new sections of track, once they are completed later this year.

A major line closure will be in place between Pelaw and South Shields from Monday, September 12, through to Thursday, December 5, when three sections of single track will be dualled.

During the closure, a replacement bus service will run in the affected area.

Metro Flow has secured £95 million worth of funding from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund and Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd has won a £55 million tender for the construction stage.

The funding for the Metro Flow project has also financed four more new trains on top of the 42 already ordered.

Head of Metro Flow, Tom Hardwick, said: “This month marks a step change it the delivery of the Metro Flow project, which will transform Metro by allowing Nexus to increase the service frequency systemwide.

“Customers and our neighbours will start to see the delivery of the first of the new overhead line masts which will be installed in the trial holes currently being dug on site.