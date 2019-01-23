Yellow weather warning remains in place as North East wakes up to freezing morning

The Met Office is continuing to warn drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians to take care as freezing temperatures grip the region.

The agency said ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths will prove a hazard for commuters and others out and about this morning, and there is a risk of injury from slips and falls.

Frozen windscreen. Picture c/o Pixabay.

The warning remains in place until 11am today. Wintry showers are also expected.

The North East woke up to a frosty landscapes this morning as winter took its grip.

Temperatures were as low as -5 in some parts today, but are expected to rise to about two degrees by the afternoon before falling to zero again from 5pm.

Tonight will see clear skies at first, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly below freezing, turning cloudier later, with a light scattering of rain, sleet and snow showers but a risk of ice. The minimum temperature is expected to be about -3 °C.

It will be cold again on Thursday, with a widespread frost and perhaps freezing fog locally. Bright or sunny during daytime but rain spreading in during the evening, preceded by hill snow. The maximum temperature will be 3 °C.