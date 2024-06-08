Treat the dads to rest and relaxation this Father’s Day at Ramside Hall Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramside Spa have launched a number of special Father’s Day packages.

Dad deserves rest and relaxation too!

With Father’s Day coming up very soon (Sunday, June 16), you may be on the search for the perfect gift for your father or for your other half (from the kids - cough, cough).

Dad’s are notoriously known for being difficult to buy for, so why not treat them to a well-deserved chilled day at an award-winning County Durham Spa.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, which is located in Carrville in Durham, have launched a number of special pampering deals for men for the special occasions, which includes The Dads Day Package - which will make the perfect Father’s Day gifts.

Priced at £169, The Dads Day Package includes a full day of spa access, a two course lunch at the spa’s Fusion Restaurant, as well as a 55-minute Elemis Treatment.

Another package on offer is the Fuel and Recharge. Priced at £99, the deal includes a 55-minute treatment and a one-course lunch.

The most luxurious package is Dad’s Night Off, which is a deal for two people which includes an overnight stay, full spa access, one hour use of infinity pool or mud rasul plus a £25 per person dinner allowance for either the Fusion Restaurant or the hotel’s Rib Room Restaurant.

The award-winning North East spa have recently launched a brand-new plunge pool that dads will be able to enjoy on their visit to the spa. “We have lots of men visiting the spa and loving the experience, so it makes total sense for us to create these fabulous packages which can solve the problem of what to buy dad for Father’s Day.

“We think most dads will appreciate the opportunity to relax in fantastic surroundings and as many of our packages are for two, he can also bring someone along to share the experience.”