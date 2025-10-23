“Treat them as motorbikes.”

Shields Gazette readers have had their say on whether e-scooters should be banned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve walked around any park or public area in the last few years, then you’ll have no doubt seen the rise in popularity of e-scooters.

When discussing the law surrounding e-scooters, the Government’s website states: “It is illegal to ride a privately owned electric scooter (also known as an ‘e-scooter’) in public, for example on pavements, on roads or in parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can only ride a privately owned electric scooter on private land with the permission of the landowner.”

It also states that those breaking the law “could be fined and get penalty points on your driving licence. The scooter could also be seized by the police.”

Shields Gazette readers have had their say on whether e-scooters should be banned. | AFP via Getty Images

Despite them being illegal to ride in public places, many people still do, leading us to ask the question of whether they should be banned altogether.

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Dorrian: “Without a doubt they are dangerous! Often ridden by kids who have no Highway Code or even road sense.

“Weaving in and out of traffic but worse riding on the pavements.

”There needs to be a mandatory rule put in place with age restrictions and/or passing a road test. These things can travel and can cause serious injury.”

Gemma Louise: “It doesn’t matter if you ban them or not as no one enforces it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty Blue: “They are not legal unless on private property/land or registered hire scheme - yet you can buy them in Currys.

“The police don’t act upon them being used like e-bikes.”

Chris Taggart: “They need to be totally banned until a licensing and insurance framework is created.

“Treat them as motorbikes.”

Neil Yorston: “All e-bikes and e-scooters should have licence plates. I'd go as far a licence as well.

“If they are going to use the road, the people riding them need to be aware of the dangers they can cause.”