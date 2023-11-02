Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to fell trees to allow for the demolition of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School have been changed after more than 3,000 people sign a petition to save them.

The original planning application from Avant Homes stated that the demolition zones for the buildings would result in the removal of more than half of the trees at the site.

The plans would have seen around 160 trees felled at the site; however, Avant Homes have now updated them to save 13 that had been marked to be cut down.

Thousands have supported a petition to save 160 mature trees from being felled in South Tyneside.

Rachael Milne, the Green Party Councillor for the Biddick and All Saints ward, provided an update to the South Tyneside Tree Action Group (STTAG) with the good news but stated that campaigning will continue to save the rest.

She said: “We are so happy to announce the Trees on Grosvenor Road are to be saved

“Massive congratulations to Colin’s petition which has actually worked. 121 residents have so far sent in objections.

“Avant Homes housing plans were resubmitted today and there has been several other layout changes to incorporate more mature trees into plans, which has meant a further threemature trees will now be retained.

“In total the new plans will save 13 trees previously scheduled for removal. There could be 15 trees depending on investigations.

”We are all thrilled but we will be trying to save more mature trees on the site and will be working behind the scenes on this.

“STTAG call on all developers to incorporate existing healthy mature trees into initial designs.

“Don’t wait until campaigns such as this one which has lead to negative publicity for Avant Homes.

“Planners are awaiting further information on several reports from Avant regarding biodiversity net gain queries raised.”

Avant Homes has previously told the Shields Gazette that it is working with the local authority to consider the future of the trees on the site.

A spokesperson commented: “We are currently liaising with South Tyneside Council regarding our planning application for the South Shields Marine School site on Grosvenor Road.

“As part of this, we are in ongoing discussions regarding the trees at the site and will continue to engage with the local authority on this matter throughout the planning process.”