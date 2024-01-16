Abbie Taylor, formerly Martin Tarling is accused of dumping human waste at three South Tyneside nurseries.

Abbi Taylor, also known as Martin Tarling, at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

A defendant accused of dumping adult nappies containing human waste outside children's nurseries faces trial next year.

Abbie Taylor, formerly Martin Tarling, has denied charges in relation to depositing controlled waste at three different nurseries in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old has also denied theft of a roll of clinical waste bags belonging to one of the establishments and causing damage to milk bottles and a fire escape at another.

During a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court Nicholas Lane, defending, confirmed the defendant has "formally and officially changed her identity" and is now called Abbie Taylor. Judge Stephen Earl asked if Taylor is happy with the pronoun "she" and Mr Lane confirmed that was suitable.

Taylor, of Haymarket Walk, South Shields, South Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to depositing controlled waste, namely bags of nappies containing human waste, at one nursery, between October 1 2022 and December 23 2022, and theft of a roll of clinical waste from the same establishment on December 23 2022.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to depositing similar controlled waste, between October 1, 2022 and May 2, 2023, at a second nursery. They denied depositing similar waste, between December 5, 2022 and November 15, 2023, at a third, where she also denied damaging milk bottles and a fire escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor pleaded not guilty to breach of a criminal behaviour order, between October 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023, imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates' court in April last year, by being withing 10 metres of a nursery and or removing items from a waste container.

The defendant also denied causing a public nuisance between October 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023.

The particulars of the nuisance charge are that Taylor committed "a series of acts risking serious harm to a section of the public and preventing ordinary enjoyment at or near children's nurseries by means of causing loss or damage to property in South Tyneside as well as causing distress, annoyance and inconvenience to parents, staff and clients at nurseries, as well as the public at large".