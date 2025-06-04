Tribute show to Diana Ross and Lionel Richie is coming to the North East

A tribute to two musical legends is coming to the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The O2 City Hall, on Northumberland Road, in Newcastle city centre will play host to the only tribute show in the world that features the music of both Diana Ross and Lionel Richie.

Audiences can expect a “sensational” cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band when the show arrives in the North East at 6.30pm on Friday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle's O2 City Hall. | Google Maps

Organisers stated that it will be an “ultimate feel good night out” which celebrates the two legendary artists.

The show is packed with Motown classics and timeless hits such as ‘Dancing On The Ceiling, ‘I’m Coming Out’, ‘Upside Down’, ‘Chain Reaction’, ‘All Night Long’, and more.

Tickets for the show are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3E0060E1BC27282F.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.