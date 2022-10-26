Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) police received a report that a boy had been riding a bicycle in Lizard Lane when he collided with a bus.

Officers and emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the boy’s death was confirmed at the scene.

A number of floral tributes can now be found on the scene at Lizard Lane, where the incident occurred.

Floral tributes left at the scene in Lizard Lane

An investigation was launched and the road was closed for several hours while officers spoke with the bus driver, who remained at the scene, and several witnesses.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and police have today (Wednesday, October 26) appealed for anyone who might have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.

Police confirmed the 11 year-old sadly died at the scene following the collision

“We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”