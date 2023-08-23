Trimmers Arms reopens as dog friendly community pub

Iconic South Shields live music venue, The Trimmers Arms has reopened to the public after a brief closure.

New managers, Rachael Allon and Gavain Allon, took over the pub at the start of July and officially reopened their doors to the public on Friday, July 7.

Rachael explained that the pub has had a steady opening and is now starting to pick up, as people did not realise the pub had reopened at first.

The husband and wife duo have decided to keep aspects of the pub that it is known for such as its live music entertainment, but have also made changes to put their own stamp on the venue.

New additions to the pub include a pool table and a juke-box. Rachael and Gavain have also decided to make their pub dog-friendly in order to cater to the dog owners of South Shields, with their own pup, Poppy taking on the role as the ‘pub dog’.

Rachael and Gavain also have TNT Sports in the venue, which they use to stream sporting events in the pub, and explained that when Newcastle matches are on they have a special drinks deal which offers selected pints at £3. They are also serving their own “Trimmers Lager”.

Rachael said of taking over the pub: “I didn’t realise how iconic the pub was. The support from social media has been brilliant, and the clientele is amazing.”

Rachael and Gavain have plenty of pub experience, as they previously owned two pubs in South Shields, but explained that The Trimmers Arms is “totally different”.

The pair have never owned a live music venue before, and said: “The atmosphere is lovely, having the bands and their supporters coming along is great!”

The couple are hoping to make The Trimmers Arms a community pub, with as much input from customers as possible as what they can do to make it a great pub that the community can enjoy.

Rachael and Gavain will keep The Trimmers Arms’ function space, which can be booked any day of the week, with Rachael stressing that it is welcomed to be used for any event.

They hope that The Trimmers Arms will be visited by people of all ages, and be truly welcome to all, with children allowed to be in the pub with their families until 10pm.