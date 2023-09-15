Trust set up in honour of South Shields actor Dale Meeks

Watch more videos on Shots!

A special night to remember North East actor Dale Meeks, who sadly died in April, will be held to raise money for a trust set up in his honour.

South Shields born Dale, starred in Newcastle-based television shows such as Byker Grove and Breeze Block, before taking on the role of Simon Merdith on Emmerdale from 2003 until 2006. More recently, he appeared in The Hunt for Raoul Moat as Rory Sutcliffe.

After his tragic passing in April of this year, fellow actors and friends of Dale’s have set up The Dale Meeks Together We’ll Be Okay Trust, which will not only celebrate Dale’s life and love for the arts, but also benefit young performers in the region.

The trust’s first fundraising event will be an evening of entertainment, set to take place at The Exchange 1856 venue in North Shields, with Tyneside stars of stage and screen set to perform.

Confirmed performers include Charlie Hardwick, Dave Johns, Jayne Mackenzie, Steffen Peddie and Craig Richardson, who will be performing Dale’s favourite music alongside a live band fronted by Jonny Winter, as well as comedy sketches, and sharing of their own personal tributes to their friend.

A spokesperson for A Night For Dale, said: “We wanted to remember Dale and set up a trust in memory of him.

“We were inundated by response from Dale’s friends and have a host of fantastic talent, all wanting to contribute including Mr I Daniel Blake himself, Dave Johns and the lovely Charlie Hardwick from Emmerdale, to name a few.

“The night will be jam packed with comedy, musical theatre and sketches highlighting Dale’s life and career.”

A Night For Dale will take place at The Exchange 1856 on Sunday, October 15 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £20, and available to purchase from Ticket Source.

Dale Meeks

