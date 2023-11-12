TUI puts its summer 2025 programme from Newcastle International Airport on sale

TUI's programme for summer 2025 from Newcastle International Airport is on sale now.

TUI has launched its summer 2025 programme from Newcastle International Airport to provide a wide variety of destinations for adult-only and family travellers.

The programme will see thousands of getaways flying from Newcastle International Airport over the summer months of 2025.

Destinations from the North East's largest airport include new resorts in places such as Spain, Majorca, Rhodes, Cape Verde, Italy and more.

Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Named as "TUI Sueno", these new resorts offer beach-front, all-inclusive breaks from £665 per person, with both family and adult-only options available to holidaymakers.

TUI has also confirmed that there will be free kids places launching across its key concept hotels and resorts as it expands its offering for families.

Examples of these include the TUI Blue Creta Paradise, in Crete, and the Club Magic Life Jacaranda, in Antalya.

Phillip Iveson, Commercial Director of TUI UK&I, has explained that the programme from Newcastle International Airport is tailored to the trends that the company is seeing from North East customers.

He said: ‘’We’re delighted to be expanding our free kids’ place offering for summer 2025 for the North East as we know how much our customers appreciate great value and have seen the uptake increase in recent years.

“Our TUI Suneo resorts are showing a 20% year on year increase in popularity, something we expect to continue with travellers looking for best value breaks.

"The range of both destinations and product is the best we have ever had and I’m confident whatever kind of trip customers are looking for they’ll find it with TUI.’’