TV chef and Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has sadly passed away, according to a statement on social media.
A post from Si King, made on the official Hairy Bikers X account (formerly Twitter), has revealed that Dave passed away last night (February 28).
It is understood that the TV chef, who had been battling cancer for the last couple of years, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
In a tribute to his co-star, Si King said that he will "miss him every day" and thanked everyone for their messages of support while Dave was undergoing treatment for cancer.
He commented: "Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.
"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.
"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.
"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.
"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.
"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.
"I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.
"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon."
The devastating news comes just weeks after the Hairy Bikers returned to our TV screens with their latest road trip down the west coast of the UK.