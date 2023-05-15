TV Review: The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show has returned to our screen for series two, and as a huge fan of the South Shields comedy couple, I am very excited!

I first became a fan of Chris and Rosie when a work friend introduced me to their podcast, Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had begun their podcast in the February of the same year, and I decided to take a listen from their very first episode. I instantly became a huge fan of the podcast due to its hilarious and relatable content, along with the rest of the UK.

The podcast became such a huge success that it was able to have an arena tour (with their second to take place this year), a book and a BBC television series.

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show involves the couple chatting to a fellow celebrity couple, and bringing podcast segments such as What’s Your Beef? and Please Keep Me Anonymous to the television show. They also have introduced television-only segments such as It Goes or I Go, where a member of the public gets to destroy a possession of a loved one.

The first series of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show aired last year on BBC Two, and after the success of that, the show was renewed for a second series, making a move to the main channel, BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode of series two aired on Friday, with celebrity couple Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah as the main guests, while Danny Jones of McFly and Al Murray also featured.

The show stuck to the same format as the first season, continuing to be hilariously outrageous and great fun. It did seem a little bit more tame than the first series, which could be down to the move to BBC.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey, pictured attending the Audio Radio & Industry Awards in March 2020. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

I can’t wait to see what else Chris and Rosie will bring to the show in the upcoming episodes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To catch up on The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, please visit BBCiPlayer.