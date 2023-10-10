Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henry Macdonald has helped his mam, Wendy Macdonald, and auntie, Alison Pressling, to raise £1,268.73 for the Pawz For Thought animal charity, which is based on Ferryboat Lane in Sunderland.

The trio held an activity day at Alison’s house in Harton, with games such as bingo, a tombola and a quiz, hosted by 12-year-old Henry, on offer for those who came along to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a rafle and a cake sale, with people and companies from across the North East donating prizes for the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Thornton, Pawz For Thought volunteer, with 12-year-old Henry Macdonald.

Wendy has told the Gazette how the day went and revealed that the amount of money raised was well beyond their expectations.

She said: “Pawz For Thought do a lot of great work so we decided to host a charity event at Ali’s house.

“We got really lucky with the day as it was the only day when the weather had been nice for ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an amazing day, everyone who came along had a really good time and donated towards the fundraiser for the charity.

Henry and his family were given a tour of Pawz For Thought to see how the money they raised will help.

“Henry hosted a quiz and was a great help throughout the entire day.

“Everyone was just so generous, we only expected to raise around £500 so to come away with double that is fantastic.”

Henry, Wendy and Alison were invited along to Pawz For Thought on Monday, October 9, where they were shown around the charity’s facilities by volunteer Lorraine Thornton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine explained that it was to show them how the money that they raised would be spent and gave some background into how some of the animals, which include hedgehogs, cats, swans, pigeons, and more, came to be at Pawz For Thought.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

She commented: “At the moment there is so many animals that we are just overwhelmed, I think most charities are due to the cost of living crisis.

“People just can’t afford to feed their animals and take care of them so that money will help us with things like veterinary bills and also use to keep doing what we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have so many outgoing costs but people have been so generous with their support, they’ve been giving us food etc. but it really helps us do what we do.”

From left: Lorraine Thornton, Alison Pressling, Henry Macdonald and Wendy Macdonald.

Pawz For Thought works throughtout the North East to help deal with the high number of animal welfare issues in the region.