Twelve-year-old Whitburn archer is preparing for national championship titles

Eleanor, 12, who was ranked number on in the UK for her age group last year, will be competing against some of the country’s finest young field archers to be crowned the Junior (U18) National Field Champion in Bedford on May 27 and 28.

The record-holding youngster is a member of Whitburn Archers, which was founded by her grandfather Ken Thorton.

The Year 7 pupil at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Fenham, competed in her first archery event at the age of six, when she completed a full course and won her first medal in the Junior Lady (U12) Recurve category.

Then in 2021, she won the Junior Lady (U12) title at the All British Field Championships and finished third at the Junior National Outdoor Championships.

In 2022, she qualified as a Junior Master Bowman and set a new national record for the Double Metric V round at a world record status event in July.

Eleanor Thorton is preparing for two national archery competitions. Photo: Crest Photography.

Then when the national rankings released at the end of last year, Eleanor was placed in the number one position for UK Junior Lady (U12) Recurve category.

So far in 2023, Eleanor has won her category in each of the outdoor events she has completed to date.

Eleanor, from Gateshead, has expressed her pride in what she has accomplished so far and revealed her dream for the future.

She said: “I’m really proud of everything I’ve achieved so far, and I really love hitting gold, so I’m getting excited and prepared for the upcoming competitions.

“My ultimate goal would be to make it onto the GB team for the Olympics one day.”

“I’d encourage anyone who has never picked up a bow and arrow to give archery a go, either at school or at a club.

“It’s such a great sport for individuals and there’s no better feeling than when you get the arrow to land in the gold.”

In July, Eleanor will compete in the Archery GB Junior National Outdoor Championships for the title of U14 National Outdoor Champion.

Will Scott, Principal of Dame Allan’s Schools, commented: “Eleanor has already achieved incredible success in archery and at such a young age; she is a shining example of a pupil who is truly committed to a sport that she loves.

“Eleanor not only demonstrates an innate talent with a bow and arrow but has the drive and determination to compete at an elite level.

“We wish her all the best in her upcoming competitions.”

