Twenty-five great photos from the This is South Tyneside Festival Summer Parade 2023

South Shields was full of cover at the This is South Tyneside Festival Summer Parade took place.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 18:40 BST

This year’s summer parade featured a coastal theme, with crowds lining the streets of South Shields on Saturday, July 1.

Various local schools, community groups and organisations got involved in the fun by creating their own costumes and routines for the day.

The parade made its way from South Shields Town Hall to Bents Park on the seafront, where there was an afternoon packed with entertainment.

Our photographer Stu Norton was on hand to capture the 2023 Summer Parade.

The coastal theme was in full effect.

1. Giant sea creatures

The coastal theme was in full effect. Photo: Stu Norton

Members of the public were keen to get involved in the fun.

2. All smiles

Members of the public were keen to get involved in the fun. Photo: Stu Norton

The leader of South Tyneside Council and the Mayor of South Tyneside were in attendance.

3. Council leaders enjoying the parade

The leader of South Tyneside Council and the Mayor of South Tyneside were in attendance. Photo: Stu Norton

The parade was full of colourful costumes.

4. Enjoying the fun

The parade was full of colourful costumes. Photo: Stu Norton

