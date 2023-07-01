Twenty-five great photos from the This is South Tyneside Festival Summer Parade 2023
South Shields was full of cover at the This is South Tyneside Festival Summer Parade took place.
This year’s summer parade featured a coastal theme, with crowds lining the streets of South Shields on Saturday, July 1.
Various local schools, community groups and organisations got involved in the fun by creating their own costumes and routines for the day.
The parade made its way from South Shields Town Hall to Bents Park on the seafront, where there was an afternoon packed with entertainment.
Our photographer Stu Norton was on hand to capture the 2023 Summer Parade.
