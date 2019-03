Traffic delays have formed following a two-car crash on the A19 this morning.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the road close to the turn-off for the A1231 Wessington Way.

Ambulances and police officers are on the scene.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A19 northbound approach to A1231 at #HyltonGrange in #Sunderland.

"Collision involves 2 vehicles. Expect delays."

There are no details as to whether anyone has been injured.