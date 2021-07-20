Two casualties taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in South Shields
Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services attended a three-vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called at 12.15pm today, July 20, after a report of a three-vehicle collision in Sunderland Road, South Shields.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to South Tyneside hospital.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.15pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Sunderland Road, South Shields
“Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed between the junctions of High Trees and Cleaside Avenue, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire brigade all attended.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.12pm to a road traffic collision at the junction of High Trees and Sunderland Road.
“We dispatched two crews from our hazardous area response team and two double crew ambulances.
"Two patients were taken to South Tyneside Hospital.”