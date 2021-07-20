Two casualties taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in South Shields

Emergency services attended the scene on Sunderland Road.

Emergency services were called at 12.15pm today, July 20, after a report of a three-vehicle collision in Sunderland Road, South Shields.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to South Tyneside hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.15pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Sunderland Road, South Shields

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services remain at the scene.

“Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed between the junctions of High Trees and Cleaside Avenue, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire brigade all attended.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.12pm to a road traffic collision at the junction of High Trees and Sunderland Road.

“We dispatched two crews from our hazardous area response team and two double crew ambulances.

"Two patients were taken to South Tyneside Hospital.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.