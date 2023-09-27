Two men accused of shining laser pen to police helicopter pilot in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Two men have been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pen in the eyes of a police helicopter pilot in South Shields.

On the night of Monday, September 25, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was above South Shields, assisting officers, when it was repeatedly targeted by a laser pen.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured and the pilot was able to keep the aircraft steady, however, an investigation was immediately launched into the incident.



Two men, who are aged 38-years-old, and 28-years-old, have since been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a reckless or negligent act in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or person in an aircraft.

The two men arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are now warning that such behaviour could lead to “catastrophic consequences”.



Superintendent Dave Pickett, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident that could have caused serious injury or even multiple fatalities.

“Unfortunately we are seeing increasing numbers of reports involving NPAS or commercial aircrafts being targeted by laser pens – and I don’t think people understand the dangers that it poses.

“The NPAS helicopter is often up to assist police in their search for missing people or to track suspects. Ultimately, like the officers on the ground, they are there to help protect the public and save lives.

“Two men now face criminal proceedings as a result of shining a laser pen at the aircraft and I hope that everyone heeds this important message.

“It is not a funny prank or a harmless bit of fun – it is incredibly distracting, and your behaviour could ultimately cost people’s lives.”

Last year, there were 58 reported laser attacks against police aircrafts in England and Wales.

NPAS Newcastle base manager, Sergeant Phil Emmerson, said: “Distracting a pilot whilst in flight is incredibly dangerous and causes a serious risk not only to the crew but to people on the ground as well.”

He continued: “Our sophisticated mapping and camera equipment on board allows us very easily to pinpoint offenders. We will always pursue action against suspects and support prosecution through the courts."