Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men found sleeping in a camper van containing a collection of terrifying weapons have been put behind bars.

Stefan Brinza was slumped behind the wheel while Marius Rezmelita snoozed in the back of the motor, which was parked in a lane behind St. Luke's Terrace in Sunderland last October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Crown Court heard the men had been to a party the night before and were found by the police in the vehicle in the early morning, after worried residents reported it as suspicious.

Prosecutor Neil Jones said a selection of weapons, including cricket bats, an axe, a sword and a selection of knives were found inside the red Fiat camper.

Mr Jones said both men appeared to be under the influence of drugs when the police arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Brinza, 29, of Richardson terrace, Washington, who has no convictions on his record, admitted possessing three bladed articles, namely an axe, sword and a knife. He has been jailed for six months.

Rezmelita, 42, of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, Sunderland, who has a criminal record and was on a suspended sentence at the time, admitted possessing two bladed articles, namely a claw knife and a folding knife and has been jailed for 8 months

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC said both men appeared to be "worse for wear" at the scene and told them: "There will have to be prison sentences for each of you."

The recorder made an order which means all of the weapons will be destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Atkins, defending Brinza, said the men had been to a party the night before and added: "He was in no fit state to do anything with the weapons."

Mr Atkins said Brinza has a good employment record and has worked hard in custody on remand.