Two men jailed for combined four and a half years following Sunderland disorder

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two thugs who hurled missiles and racial slurs at officers during the recent disorder in Sunderland have become the latest to be jailed.

Riley Adey and Reece Greenwood each pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of violent disorder for their involvement in the disgusting scenes on Friday, August 2.

Footage from the scene showed Adey stood on top of an upturned vehicle which had been set alight, with the 19-year-old handing out bricks to the crowd, encouraging them to being thrown at officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adey also attempted to injure two officers by launching a metal pole in their direction, requiring them to deflect it with shields.

Reece Greenwood (left) and Riley Adey (right)Reece Greenwood (left) and Riley Adey (right)
Reece Greenwood (left) and Riley Adey (right) | Northumbria Police

Footage also revealed Greenwood actively encouraging others to participate in the disorder before approaching the police line.

The 31-year-old then directed racial abuse at officers, calling on others to throw bricks at them.

Adey, of Heworth Crescent, Washington, and Greenwood, of The Gardens, Washington, both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adey was jailed for two years, while Greenwood was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

The pair have become the fifth and sixth individuals jailed for their involvement in the disgraceful disorder, and work from the Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) remains ongoing to bring all responsible before the courts.

Click here to get the Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our free email newsletters

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is another fantastic and swift result, with Adey and Greenwood both quickly facing the consequences of their despicable actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Both men put the safety of all others at risk in their own violent actions and their efforts to encourage others to participate in the shocking violence that took place.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “As a Force, we have zero tolerance for anyone who attempts to engage in this form of criminality.

“I hope these latest sentences – along with the other four who have been sentenced already – reassures communities that we will use every tactic at our disposal to identify all who participated in the disorder.”

Related topics:SunderlandWashingtonNorthumbria PolicePolice