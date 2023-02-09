Two men sentenced after ‘romance fraud’ which conned women out of over £200,000

Two fraudsters who conned two women out of over £200,000 have now been sentenced.

The two men, Harrison Ojober, 44 and his accomplice Khalid Rajah, 73 were handed their sentences after a complex investigation into a crime known as romance fraud by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly £92 has been lost by victims across the UK in 2021 at the hands of con artists who strike up relationships with people with the purpose of scamming money from them.

The pair were found to be operating across the country in 2017 and were targeting vulnerable women who believed they were making real connections.

This particular duo cruelly deceived two women, one from Durham and the other from Scotland, by contacting them separately on Facebook as a person named ‘Scott’.

‘Scott’ was portrayed to be a lonely widower from America, who was working offshore in Scotland and looking to find love. The women accepted his friend request and after exchanging numerous messages, ‘Scott’ convinced them that they were in a relationship and had a future together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Scott’ would then ask for money to help various financial situations. The women, who were repeatedly exploited and coercively manipulated, agreed to help the man they thought to be their trusted partner, in the belief that they would be repaid.

‘Scott’ would then put the victims in touch with his diplomatic representative, who turned out to be Ojobor carrying out the cruel scam.

The two women lost over £200,000 before realising they were victims and reporting it to police and Action Fraud.

An investigation was launched by officers from the NEROCU, and following months of complex enquiries, they were able to identify a number of suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key fraudster Ojobor, of High Street, Wrestlingworth, Bedfordshire, and his accomplice Rajah, of Westridge Road, Birmingham, were subsequently arrested and charged on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.

On Monday (February 6), they appeared before Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing after both previously pleading guilty to the charges.

Ojobor was sentenced to five years and ten months behind bars while Rajah was given a 24 month sentence suspended for two years.

Following the sentence, Detective Constable Ray Stephenson, from NEROCU’s High Harm Investigation Team, said: “This has been a great result against the main perpetrator, from a very long and complex investigation targeting individuals from outside our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These men thought they could prey on vulnerable and kind women who they hoped would be too scared or embarrassed to report it – but they were wrong.”

“The victims have been incredibly brave throughout the investigation, and I want to thank them for speaking up – by reporting what happened to them they can help prevent it happening to others.

“These types of criminals are incredibly manipulative and sophisticated in how they operate. They use fake names and create false identities to prey on vulnerable people looking for friendships or romantic partners.

“Remember to never give out money to people you’ve met online and if you think you have been a victim of romance fraud, do not feel ashamed or embarrassed - you are not alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEROCU Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy added: “Under Operation Sentinel, we will continue to identify criminals such as these, we will robustly pursue them, and we will bring them before the Courts.”

Harrison Ojober, 44 and his accomplice Khalid Rajah, 73.