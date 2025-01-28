Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new production company is coming to South Shields.

North East filmmakers Neil Marshall, of Dog Soldiers, The Descent, and Games of Thrones, and Libby Walker, of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, have joined forces to set up a new company called Nana Peg Productions.

The new venture, which will be based in South Shields, is set to produce films and television series in the region.

Nana Peg has been named after Libby’s beloved gran and plans to produce an ongoing slate of feature films and tv shows in the North East that could potentially bring in millions in local spending and the creation of jobs.

Neil has given an insight into why the pair wanted to bring their production company to the North East.

Neil Marshall, of Dog Soldiers, The Descent, and Games of Thrones, is one half of Nana Peg Productions, which is coming to South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “I’ve always felt the North East has so much to offer cinematically, from the cities to the beaches to the fells, it’s a spectacular landscape rich with history.

“Just look at the castles and stately homes we have in the area like Bamburgh Castle and Cragside Hall.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and make movies here, and both myself and Libby felt now is the right time.

“It’s very early days, we’re just getting started, but we have big plans for the North East, and really what we need more than anything right now is investment in the company to get the ball rolling and keep these projects moving forward.”

Libby has highlighted that the announcement of the Crown Works Studios, in Sunderland, combined with Nana Peg Productions will help inspire the next generation of talent in the North East.

She added: “There is so much more to the North East than what we are currently presented with in the general media.

“As a working class actor continually stereotyped for my accent, I believe it’s about time that the world was given more of an authentic perspective of the region and her people.

The company has been named after Libby Walker's beloved gran. Libby, of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, is the other half of the production company. | Other 3rd Party

“With the creation of the new studios in Sunderland, there couldn’t be a better time to begin to drive the Film Industry to the North East, and that is exactly what we intend to do.

“We’re here to establish the area as a leader in film production, making sure the voice of the North East is not only heard but celebrated, hopefully inspiring the next generation of regional talent and providing them with the ability to consider a career in film as a realistic choice, in whichever avenue they may choose.”

First up on Nana Peg’s roster is a project called ‘Kings of the North’, which will depict the famous moment that boxing legend Muhammad Ali visited the North East in 1977 at the invitation of a local painter and decorator.

Neil added: “I was around at the time, but I’d completely forgotten about this event until Libby reminded me.

“But my first thought was that would make an incredible movie, it’s such a charming and inspiring story about people chasing their dreams.

“It’s a universal story.”

Libby has also expressed a desire to use Nana Peg to showcase a diverse range of stories from across the North East in the hope of helping youngsters identify with those who they are seeing in the film.

She stated: “We’re both incredibly passionate about our roots and are determined to showcase a diverse range of stories from the area.

“We want the children of the North East to be able to watch a film and be able to identify as a barrister, as a wealthy business person, as a pop star, or a political party leader and/or see names of folk they know personally in the end credits - so we’re really aiming to change the narrative on both sides of the camera.

“We want to normalise a life in film.”

You can find out more about Nana Peg Productions by visiting: https://www.nanapeg.com/.