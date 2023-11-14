Two North East youngsters to make theatre debut at Newcastle venue

Emmy Hill and Isla Wood are set to star in Nativity the Musical.

Two talented youngsters from the North East are set to take to the stage after landing roles in Nativity the Musical.

Emmy Hill and Isla Wood will be taking on roles in the Starlight Theatre Productions reimagining of the British 2009 Christmas movie, which is set to perform at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

The plot focuses on a primary school who are putting together a musical version of the Nativity play, with plenty of hilarity and mishaps along the way!

Nine-year-old Emmy, who is a pupil at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School in South Shields, said: “I’m so excited that I get to perform on such a big stage. Normally I watch my

friends, but this time they’re watching me!”

Emmy will be joined by 11-year-old Isla from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School in Shotton Colliery, said: “It will be a very special moment as it is my first theatre debut. I am so excited.”

Both of the children’s schools are part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, which are incredibly proud of Isla and Emmy.

Emmy’s headteacher Carol Devine commented: Emmy is a star performer and extremely talented. I am very much looking forward to seeing her in action on the stage. We are all very proud of her achievements and I am sure she is destined for future stardom.”

Isla’s headteacher Lisa Ashton was also full of praise for her student, as she said: “Isla is very talented and we are delighted to hear of her success. She has certainly let her light shine and we look forward to seeing her perform.”

This is just the beginning of the theatre world for the two girls, as they are both set to feature in upcoming productions.

Isla is set to appear in Les Miserables next year, while Emmy has roles in Jack and the Beanstalk and Beauty and the Beast.

Isla Wood and Emmy Hill

Starlight Theatre Production’s Nativity the Musical will perform at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House from today (Tuesday, November 14) and will run until Saturday, November 18.