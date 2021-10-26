Two people taken to hospital after collision in Commercial Road, South Shields

Police and ambulance crews were called Commercial Road, South Shields, where a car is said to have collided with a number of parked vehicles.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12pm today (Tuesday, October 26) we received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on Commercial Road, South Shields.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

Emergency services dealing with the collision in Commercial Road, South Shields.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson confirmed a crew had been dispatched, and that two people had been taken to hospital in Sunderland following the collision.

“We received a call at 12:02pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident at an address on Commercial Road, South Shields,” said the NEAS spokesperson.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, and one rapid response paramedic. Two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”