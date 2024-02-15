Two South Tyneside pubs for sale as part of former Wear Inns portfolio of 25 boozers
Twenty-five pubs that made up the Wear Inns portfolio have been brought to the market after falling into administration, including two South Tyneside sites.
Wear Inns was acquired by a real estate firm for £22.4m in 2018.
However, administrators were appointed to the pubs' operator Milton Three Pub Group in November. The firm said at the time all 264 members of staff had been retained to assist with trading.
The two pubs in South Tyneside are the Ship and Royal in South Shields Town Centre and the Black Bull on Front Street in East Boldon.
The 25 pubs located across the North East and Yorkshire have remained open following the appointment, including over the busy festive period.
Emma Turnbull, associate director at the Newcastle office of Avison Young - the administration group - said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record.
"The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period. We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”
Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, added: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators. We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”
The 25 pubs are located across the North-East and Yorkshire and comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.
Other pubs within the group include sites in Newcastle, Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.