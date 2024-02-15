Two South Tyneside pubs for sale as part of former Wear Inns portfolio of 25 boozers

Two South Tyneside pubs are up for sale as part of a 25 site portfolio

Twenty-five pubs that made up the Wear Inns portfolio have been brought to the market after falling into administration, including two South Tyneside sites.

Wear Inns was acquired by a real estate firm for £22.4m in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, administrators were appointed to the pubs' operator Milton Three Pub Group in November. The firm said at the time all 264 members of staff had been retained to assist with trading.

The two pubs in South Tyneside are the Ship and Royal in South Shields Town Centre and the Black Bull on Front Street in East Boldon.

The 25 pubs located across the North East and Yorkshire have remained open following the appointment, including over the busy festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Turnbull, associate director at the Newcastle office of Avison Young - the administration group - said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record.

"The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period. We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”

Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, added: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators. We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”

The 25 pubs are located across the North-East and Yorkshire and comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.