Two South Tyneside swimming pools to receive a share of £60million in funding

Two South Tyneside swimming pools are set to receive a share of £60million in funding to help improve their energy efficiency and keep running costs down.

South Shields' Haven Point and the Boldon Community Association are set to benefit from a combined funding total of more than £130,000.

Haven Point is set to receive £110,225 for new variable speed pumps, while the Boldon Community Association has been granted £28,149 for a new heat exchanger and variable speed pumps.

Haven Point, in South Shields. Photo: National World.

The funding for both pools has been awarded from the National Lottery (Sport England).

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew commented: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

The Boldon Community Association, based in the Boldon School Sports Centre. Photo: Google Maps.

“This further £60 million of support from the Government and Sport England will ensure hundreds of swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run, and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”

The two swimming pools in the borough were among 325 across England to receive a share of the funding.

Successful applicants for the funding scheme had to outline why the interventions were appropriate and deliverable.