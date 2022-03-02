Road closures in place as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service battle blaze on Newcastle Quayside

Shortly after 5pm today (Wednesday), police were called to support Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are tackling a fire at the Quilted Camel on Sandhill, on Newcastle Quayside and have closed several roads while the incident is dealt with.

Fire fighters are still working to extinguish the fire and ask residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke, while they contain the blaze.

Surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a safety precaution while a number of roads have been closed around the scene while fire fighters work to control the fire, including the Swing Bridge.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Newcastle Quayside

The Newcastle Quayside road is currently closed as well as the Swing Bridge. The Close from Skinnerburn Road is also closed as well as the pedestrian street from Dean Street down to the Quayside.

Officers and fire fighters are asking people to avoid the area where possible and use alternate routes.

Officers are currently working to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20220302-0695.

Alternatively you can pass on information about the fire by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

