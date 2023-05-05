News you can trust since 1849
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service continues to provide equipment to Ukraine

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to support Ukrainian firefighters by sending them a haul of life-saving equipment.

By Ryan Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 17:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are just one of many Brigades across the UK that are providing support to their counterparts in Ukraine.

Ukrainian firefighters have worked on the frontline since the war with Russia broke out in February 2022 - with firefighers having to extinguish fires and rescue people from collapsed buildings.

However, the war has left them short of the equipment that they need to allow them to respond effectively to emergencies.

Last year, the Fire Authority in Tyne and Wear contributed a haul of equipment to a UK donation that included fire kit and other essential tools.

TWFRS Chief Fire Officer Designate Peter Heath with the specialist cutting equipment. TWFRS Chief Fire Officer Designate Peter Heath with the specialist cutting equipment.
TWFRS has recently backed this up when the Service handed over specialist cutting equipment, which was delivered to the frontline in Ukraine over the course of the last week.

Chris Lowther, the Chief Fire Officer of TWFRS, has spoken of his pride in being able to support firefighters in Ukraine.

He said: “Seeing the conflict still raging on after a year is heart-breaking our thoughts go to the Ukrainian people.

“As a fire and rescue service we play an important role in local communities and supporting the humanitarian response and we will do our bit to provide that to communities and emergency responders in Ukraine.”

Cllr Phil Tye, chair of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority, added: “As Chairperson and on behalf of all Fire Authority members we offer our support and commitment to our colleagues in Ukraine and those suffering as a result of the war.

“We will continue to do our bit to support Firefighters working in Ukraine and our thoughts are with them always.”

