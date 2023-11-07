Tyne and Wear Metro engineers preparing to strike over a better pay deal

Engineers at Tyne and Wear Metro are preparing to take strike action for a better pay deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unite has revealed on Tuesday, November 7, that its members working as engineers on the Tyne and Wear Metro system are preparing to take strike action over pay.

The engineers are employed by Stadler Rail, which Unite claims has failed to make a fair pay offer despite seeing an increase of 13.4% in their own funding from Nexus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union has also stated that Stadler is looking to make “adverse changes” to pay anniversay dates.

As a result, engineering staff started an overtime ban on Monday, November 6, with a new pay offer already been made by Stadler Rail.

Unite has confirmed that this offer is currently under consideration by members but the union has made it clear that unless the offer is accepted, industrial action will start on Monday, November 20, for one week.

Tyne and Wear Metro engineers are preparing for possible strike action in an effort to achieve a better pay deal. Photo: National World.

Should strike action take place, the union is not ruling out further strikes at later dates, with the ballot on the new pay offer set to close at 12pm on Thursday, November 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Stadler received an above inflation increase in funding from the Nexus transport group which is publicly funded.

“Yet it is refusing to offer a decent pay rise to our members who do highly skilled and safety critical work.

“Stadler need to take a long hard look at itself and think about our members who keep the trains running on the Newcastle Metro.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Cuggy, Unite regional officer, has warned that the union will not hesitate to take strike action should the pay offer be rejected.

He added: “Our members have been forced into this action by an employer that is hoarding the increase in funding it was given from the public purse.

“Workers are considering a new offer from Stadler but if rejected we won’t hesitate to head to the picket line in the fight for fair pay.”