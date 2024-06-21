Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyne Bridge road closures are to be expected over the month of July, with engineering checks and Great North Run events marking a series of delays for the iconic bridge

From Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4, Tyne Bridge will be closed from 8pm to 6am so Great North Run event signage can be installed. Further daytime closures will take place on the morning of Sunday 7 for the Great North 10K event.

A further set of closures were confirmed from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11. Ongoing restoration work to the carriageway means the road must be closed to traffic to allow for safe signage instalment. This will also allow engineers to carry out inspections on parts of the bridge not usually accessible when open to traffic.

Pamela Holmes, Assistant Director for Transport at Newcastle City Council said; “The Tyne Bridge plays an important role in the Great North Run and will continue to do so throughout the restoration period.

“As we gear up for the Great North Run this September, we are making arrangements for the traditional signage to be installed in a way that will ensure this is done safely and with as little disruption as possible.

“We’re asking people to use alternative routes during these overnight closures and once again would like to thank the public for their patience during these works.”

A number of roads in the city centre, including the Tyne Bridge, will be closed for the event between 8.30am and 1pm, with southbound Central Motorway lanes closed from 4am until 1pm due to the Great North runs.

A full list of road closures can be found below. All roads will reopen by 1pm.