The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

A South Tyneside man accused of committing a sex attack at his home after allegedly drugging his claimed victim has appeared in court.

Jonpaul Elassar, 37, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a man at his address in Stanhope Road, Tyne Dock, on Sunday, February 25.

He is alleged to have done so after administering inhibitor drug GHB in a drink of orange juice – and is also accused of sharing an intimate photo of the same man without consent.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

Elassar also denied an allegation of sharing a photograph or film in an intimate state to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.