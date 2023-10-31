Tyne Tunnel fares could be set to rise again next year for cars and HGVs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report has suggested that drivers using the Tyne Tunnel might have to pay up to 40pm more each way in an effort to help the transport system “break even”.

It means that the cost could rise from £2.20 to £2.40 for cars and from £4.40 to £4.80 from May 2024.

The report was published following a meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee earlier this month, which highlighted that the fees are calculated with reference to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

Tyne Tunnel fees could be set to rise in May 2024.

It stated: “In order to set a break-even budget on the Tyne Tunnels, an increase will be required to the tolls for Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles in 2024/25, which will become applicable from May 2024.

“Unless the actual tolls keep pace with this increase, the Tyne Tunnels account will not be balanced, and income generated will fall short of the expenditure incurred in servicing the debt charges and meeting the contractual obligations to TT2.”

A final decision on the price increase is expected to be made by the North East Joint Transport Committee’s (JTC) Tyne and Wear sub-committee in January.

Prices changed from £1.90 to £2.20 for cars and £3.90 to £4.40 for HGVs.