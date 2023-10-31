News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Tyne Tunnel fares could be set to rise again next year for cars and HGVs

Tyne Tunnel users could be set for more price hikes in 2024.

By Ryan Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:33 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A report has suggested that drivers using the Tyne Tunnel might have to pay up to 40pm more each way in an effort to help the transport system “break even”.

It means that the cost could rise from £2.20 to £2.40 for cars and from £4.40 to £4.80 from May 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report was published following a meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee earlier this month, which highlighted that the fees are calculated with reference to the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

Tyne Tunnel fees could be set to rise in May 2024.Tyne Tunnel fees could be set to rise in May 2024.
Tyne Tunnel fees could be set to rise in May 2024.
Most Popular

It stated: “In order to set a break-even budget on the Tyne Tunnels, an increase will be required to the tolls for Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles in 2024/25, which will become applicable from May 2024.

“Unless the actual tolls keep pace with this increase, the Tyne Tunnels account will not be balanced, and income generated will fall short of the expenditure incurred in servicing the debt charges and meeting the contractual obligations to TT2.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A final decision on the price increase is expected to be made by the North East Joint Transport Committee’s (JTC) Tyne and Wear sub-committee in January.

The cost of a journey through the Tyne Tunnel was already increased in May this year.

Prices changed from £1.90 to £2.20 for cars and £3.90 to £4.40 for HGVs.

The upkeep and repayment costs of the constructuon of the second tunnel, in line with inflation, were named as the reasons for the price increase earlier this year.

Related topics:DriversInflation