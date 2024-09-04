Tyne Tunnel makes Great North Run weekend decision ahead of traffic and travel chaos

While the Great North Run is the pinnacle of the sporting and social year in the North East, it also creates travel chaos for everyone involved, and those who live nearby.

Anyone who has been around the finish line will know travel back north of the river is a challenge, to say the least. And closures at the Newcastle end also help bookend the spectacle. The Metro and bus system become clogged, while roads in and around the route are either closed or clogged full of traffic.

As a result, Tyne Tunnel, the main artery from north of the Tyne to south and back, administrators TT2 have released news in relation to recent works and closures of lanes on site.

And it equals good news for motorists looking to navigate their way around the region.

While it’s been common place for weekend closures of the major roadwork artery, that will NOT be the case on Great North Run weekend, TT2 have revealed.

In a statement sent out this week, they stated: “The Great North Run will be taking place on Sunday 8th September 2024 and increased traffic is expected in the North East. There will be no maintenance works taking place on the Great North Run 2024 weekend and both tunnels will remain fully open.”

The news will come as a real relief to motorists who use the road - and anyone trying to get to and from the start or finish lines on a massive weekend for the region.

Last weekend the northbound tunnel was closed, with resurfacing works taking place on the entrance to the tunnel in North Tyneside.