Tyne Tunnel payment system set to upgraded with easier ways to pay

The Tyne Tunnel payment system is set to improve customer experience by making it easier to pay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The payment system for the Tyne Tunnel is set to be upgraded to ensure that it is easier to make payments following customer feedback.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, is enabling tolls to be paid via free mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of the updates, the payment system will be unavailable to customers on Saturday, November 11 - this includes TT2's website, app and automated payment telephone line.

The option to pay at one of thousands of PayPoints in shops throughout the UK, with cash or card, will still be available while the system is down.

TT2 will be putting an extended payment window in place to give customers extra time to pay while the system is being updated.

The Tyne Tunnel payment system is set to be upgraded to make it easier. Photo: National World.

Anyone who drives through the tunnels on November 10, 11 or 12 will have until 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 14 to pay their toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are encouraged to pay for their planned journeys in advance if they are travelling over this period, with advance payments available for pre-paid account holders and guest users.

Adrian Wallace, CEO at TT2, has highlighted that the improvement work to the payment system is part of a continued effort to improve the experience for Tunnel users.

He said: “Our customers told us they want Apple Pay and Google Pay so we are delivering. We are continuously listening and working to improve the customer experience.

“We apologise for the initial inconvenience that this will cause, but we hope these changes will bring long-term benefits for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“If you are a Pre-Paid account holder, please ensure you have sufficient funds to cover all of your journeys, as you will not be able to top-up during this period.

"The toll will be deducted but it will take slightly longer than usual to appear on your account.”

Following the update to the payment system, pre-paid customers who use the auto top-up feature will need to re-add their saved card details to their account.