Tyne Tunnel reports quicker journey times and record breaking users in 2023

The operator of the Tyne Tunnels has reported a record number of journeys during 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has reported that throughout 2023, there has been a record number of users, journey times are quicker and it has been a bumper year of support for its local communities.

The operator has revealed that its figures of November 2022 to November 2023 show that the river crossing was used by more than 19 million vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is an 11.7% increase from the previous year, in which just over 17 million vehicles used the tunnels.

New data also shows that journey times have improved since the switch to open road tolling was made in 2021.

Adrian Wallace, the CEO of TT2. Photo: TT2.

TT2 has stated that the average journey time in October 2023 was 35 seconds faster southbound and 46 seconds faster northbound.

Adrian Wallace, CEO at TT2, commented: "We’re really pleased to see that more people than ever are choosing the tunnels to cross the river and that journey times have reduced since we switched to open-road-tolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Tyne Tunnels were brought to the region to support regional growth by offering a safe, reliable, and efficient, alternative way to cross the Tyne.

"We help over 62,000 vehicles cross the river every day and we are proud to be supporting greater social mobility and regional success, as well as helping our local communities and the environment through extensive CSR initiatives and funding.”

In the last 12 months, TT2 has contributed to various local groups, charities and community projects.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include a transport scheme for Tiny Lives, which helps families of premature babies get to and from hospital, and a sustainable village and sensory Tyne Tunnel for The Percy Hedley Foundation’s schools.

The operator also revealed that people not paying their toll has reduced from 5.39% in the first month of open road tolling to 2.84% in November 2022.

A year on in November 2023, that figure has fallen even further to 2.2%.

There has also been a rise in the number of people and businesses that have opened a pre-paid TT2 account, with almost 83,000 opened within the last year.