TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has gifted £18,000 to a North East hospice.

The money will go towards buying six brand new rise and recline specialist chairs for St Oswald’s Adult Inpatient Unit - replacing worn-out fabric chairs that are no longer fit for purpose.

Patients will able to spend time out of bed in comfort and recline when they are fatigued, with the new equipment also designed to help prevent falls and give patients increased mobility and independence.

Staff at St Oswald’s have also confirmed that visitors who sometimes stay overnight will be able to use the chairs as a comfortable place to sit or sleep.

Nina Clymer, Adult Inpatient Unit Sister, has given an insight into how the North East hospice will use the chairs for its patients.

She said: “We are delighted that TT2 has generously funded the six new chairs we need.

“As the chairs have castors, they can be wheeled anywhere, such as next to a view over our gardens.”

Anne Tuck, Adult Inpatient Matron, highlighted that the chairs will also be able to benefit visitors to St Oswald’s.

She added: “The chairs won’t just benefit the patients staying with us.

“Our patients’ relatives often stay for long hours by their loved one’s side and will be grateful for a comfortable place to rest during a very stressful time.”

Shaun Simmons, the chief operating officer at TT2, has praised the work that St Oswald’s does for both its patients and those closest to them.

He commented: “We are glad to be able to play a small part in supporting the incredible work that St Oswald’s do to help improve the care and quality of life of its patients and their families.”