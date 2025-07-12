U-turn on plans to demolish a Victorian-era clubhouse at a South Tyneside golf club

Plans by a South Tyneside golf club to demolish its Victorian-era clubhouse and rebuild it have hit the rough.

Boldon Golf Club have not disclosed the reason for the U-turn but confirmed the development would not be going ahead at the moment.

It is understood members overwhelmingly voted to put the scheme on hold at an emergency general meeting after originally agreeing to allow Hebburn-based developer Castle to raze the clubhouse and build a modern structure on another part of the site.

In its place, Castle aimed to construct six plush four-bedroom town houses with partial views of the fairway.

Club manager Steve Watkins confirmed the block, telling the Gazette: “It’s been scrapped. The clubhouse development is not going to take place.”

An earlier email sent to members by Mr Watkins also confirmed the plans would be subject to a ‘12-month moratorium’.

The Victorian-era clubhouse at Boldon Golf Club. | National World

But Castle denies it had withdrawn its proposal.

Castle boss Tony Lister insisted his plans were still on the table – and they remain ‘live’ on South Tyneside Council’s planning portal.

However, he did confirm he had quit as chairman of the golf club, while denying his exit was to do with the members’ vote.

It is understood several other committee members resigned their positions at the same time.

Mr Lister said he had not been informed by the club of any move to scrap his firm’s plans.

He added: “The plans have not been withdrawn. I’ve got a board of shareholders, it’s not for me to say yes or no.

“I have resigned as chairman of the golf club. I’ve done it for five years and I have always said that when I wasn’t enjoying it, I’d walk.”

As part of the development, it aimed to construct a modern single storey clubhouse elsewhere on the site in Dipe Lane, East Boldon.

In return, the firm planned to build seven town houses on the site of the old clubhouse.

That number was scaled back following consultations with council planners.

How the stalled plan envisaged a new look Boldon Golf Club. | Other 3rd Party

Castle’s plans for the new clubhouse also include a bar, male and female locker rooms, improved access for disabled people, baby change facilities and new staff offices.

Mr Lister had denied there had been any conflict of interest between his then position as club chairman and boss of Castle.

He said he had removed himself from a decision-making process which had seen Castle appointed as preferred developer.

He insisted the clubhouse was dilapidated and past the point of repair and that its maintenance costs had become prohibitive.

A scheme opponent, who did not wish to be named, welcomed the vote by members.

They said: “There is genuine relief that the club has pulled back from this plan.

“Members are still looking to progress a scheme of works but they want time to stop and think about what is best.

“That could mean redeveloping the existing clubhouse and facilities or building an entirely new clubhouse.”