After a huge nuber of train strikes impacted travellers across the UK in 2023, industrial action returns in 2024 this week.

The train drivers union Aslef announced a series of strike days earlier this month with disputes over pay now into their third calendar year.

The most recent set of strikes will be over the course of a week with drivers at different companies striking on different days, meaning strike action in general continues for longer than previous day-long strikes.

When are the UK train strikes in January and February?

Train strikes began on Monday, January 29 with an overtime ban before withdrawal of labour starts the following day.

The current set of strikes continue until Tuesday, February 6 with the overtime ban continuing throughout this period.

Which train strikes will impact North East services?

Because of the nature of the current strike action, only some days will see travellers in the North East needing to adjust their routes.

The days which will impact North Eastern stations including in Newcastle and Sunderland are:

Wednesday, January 31: Northern and TransPennine Express.

Friday, February 2: LNER.

Monday, February 5: CrossCountry

All other train operators can be found here.

Is the Tyne and Wear Metro impacted by January and February train strikes?