The Lionesses are in another Euros final.

England women will face Spain on Sunday night.

But fans travelling to Switzerland are reminded of vape laws.

England are looking to become back-to-back Women’s Euros winners this weekend. The Lionesses have made it to yet another final - and will once again meet Spain.

The Spanish got the better of the Lionesses in the 2023 World Cup, but can Sarina Weigman mastermind another triumph? Fans might have nabbed last minute tickets and be heading out to Switzerland for the final on Sunday (July 27).

But before you pack your bags, make sure you don’t get caught out by foreign rules about vapes. Markus Lindblad, Head of Legal and External Affairs at Haypp , reveals the strict vaping rules fans should be aware of.

Disposable Vapes Ban

Fans travelling from the UK, where vaping regulations continue to evolve, should note that Switzerland has recently taken a firm stance on e-cigarettes. As of June 2025, the Swiss Parliament has approved a ban on the sale of disposable vapes. While the ban is not yet enforced, it’s expected that the ban will come into effect in the second half of 2025.

In stadium rules

Crucially for attendees of the Women's Euro 2025, all stadiums hosting matches will be entirely smoke-free venues. This comprehensive ban extends to traditional cigarettes, vapes of all kinds, and heated tobacco products. Spectators found to be in breach of these rules within the stadiums face potential penalties and may be asked to leave. There will also be no designated smoking areas inside the stadium perimeter.

What is the legal age to buy nicotine products?

The legal age for buying, possessing, and consuming tobacco products, tobacco substitute products, and vapes in Switzerland is 18, which includes nicotine pouches - a key difference from the UK. While the UK will be introducing an age restriction on nicotine pouches under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the law is not yet in place, meaning that in the UK, it is legal to buy nicotine pouches at any age.

Smoking and vaping in public spaces

Beyond the stadiums, Swiss law is designed to protect against passive smoking in public spaces and on public transport. This includes the use of vapes and heated tobacco products. Fans should always look for designated smoking areas. However, some venues, such as restaurants and cafes, have their own smoking and vaping policies, so it’s always best to check!

