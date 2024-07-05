Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of the Jarrow Relay for Life are celebrating raising more than £1million for Cancer Research UK.

The annual event, which is held at Monkton Stadium, is set to return to the borough on Saturday, July 13.

At the time of writing, around 400 people have signed up to take part in the 22-hour long event, with 64 cancer survivors among those taking part.

Organiser Ann Walsh BEM has revealed to the Shields Gazette how she felt when she found out that the event had raised a total of more than £1million.

Organisers of the Jarrow Relay for Life are celebrating raising more than £1million since the event started in 2007. | Stu Norton (National World)

She said: “It was unbelievable, we had planned to hit it for next year’s event but because we did so well last year, it was decided to go for it in 2024 as we didn’t want to drag it on.

“Times are very hard at the moment but the generosity of those who donate never ceases to amaze me.

“We are absolutely delighted to hit this achievement, it was something that I never even considered when I took over organising it all those years ago.

“This is our 16th year, we are very proud of our fundraising teams and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next weekend.”

This year will see 24 teams from Tesco stores across the North East taking part and raising money - with each store donating food to other local charities.

There will also be entertainment such as dancers, live music and a “carnival atmosphere”.

Ann added: “Given how much effort we put in, our event is seen as a flagship relay by Cancer Research UK and one that they use as an example to base other events on.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating reaching the £1million raised and that is why we are aiming to create a carnival atmosphere at next weekend’s relay.

Jarrow Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh, at Monkton Stadium, in Jarrow. | National World

“Everyone is welcome to come along and it is free all day, there will be food and drinks, entertainment such as dancers and bands performing live music.

“We’ve got 24 Tesco teams coming along to take part for the first time - so far they’ve managed to raise around £29,000 between them which is amazing.

“There will also be a special lap at 9pm in memory of Paula Fowler who is sadly no longer with us and this will lead into the 10pm candle ceremony where we light candles on the track to remember those who we have lost to cancer.”

The Relay for Life is free for anyone to attend; however, only those who are registered will be permitted to stay at Monkton Stadium over night.